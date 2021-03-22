Lewis County Health System to reopen limited inpatient visitation Monday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Inpatient visitation will reopen under limited guidelines within the Lewis County Health System.

According to LCHS, limited inpatient visitation will be permitted starting Monday, March 22, 2021. All visitors will be required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature, wear mask and appropriate personal protective equipment.

Additionally visitation is not permitted for COVID-19 patients. The Health System confirmed that exceptions may be made for end-of-life visits.

Specific guidelines for the hospital, ambulatory surgery unit, maternity unit and emergency department are listed below.

Hospital

One visitor per day per patient between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Visitors must enter through the Emergency Department

Must be at least 18 years of age

Visitors will only be permitted to go to the patient’s room, visit with the patient and then exit the hospital

All visitors must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when asked by staff to step out as needed

Visitors may not be present during procedures or in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth and patients with an intellectual, developmental or other cognitive disability.

Ambulatory surgery unit

One support person per patient

Patients and support person may enter through the lobby or Emergency Department entrances

The support person may remain with the patient through the initial intake process and may rejoin the patient for the discharge process

Maternity unit

One support person per patient throughout their stay

Support person must enter the facility using the Emergency Department entrance and go directly to the patient’s room

Once in the facility, the person is encouraged to stay for the duration, however in certain circumstances can leave and return

Emergency Department

One support person per patient

The support person must remain in the patient’s room, except when asked by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient

If the individual voluntarily leaves the ED for any reason, they will not be allowed to come back in nor will anyone be allowed to take their place

No visitors permitted in the ED waiting area

However, these guidelines will not apply to the Residential Health Care Facility. LCHS stated that this facility has its own visitation guidelines. The facility is currently scheduling window, compassion and end of life visits.

All listed guidelines are set to begin March 22, 2021.