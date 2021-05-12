Lewis County Health System welcomes Beaver River graduate to medical staff

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Health System has announced the newest staff member to provide primary health care services.

Family Nurse Practitioner Julie L. Emery, FNP-C, has officially joined the Lewis County Health System’s medical staff.

Emery is from Croghan, N.Y., and a graduate of Beaver River Central School District. She is set to provide a range of primary health care services at the newly renovated Copenhagen Health Center.

“We are very fortunate that Julie decided to return home to Lewis County to provide health care where she grew up,” stated Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer. “Julie is energetic, compassionate, and highly motivated to provide access to quality health care for patients at the Copenhagen Health Center.”

According to LCHS, Emergy earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2009 from Evangel University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Cox College. She completed her Master of Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of South Caroline in 2018.

Before returning to Croghan, Emery worked for Tenet Health at Fort Mill Family Practice where she provided a range of medical care for patients. Before becoming a Nurse Practitioner, she worked in the field of nursing for eight years at Carolina Health System.

“I had a great experience while obtaining my education and working for Carolina Healthcare System and Tenet Health,” state Julie Emery, FNP. “It allowed me to step out and see something different by working in a larger healthcare system. But all along, I pictured myself living and working in Lewis County.”

She added, “I am looking forward to taking care of patients of all ages and helping to ensure that residents in Copenhagen and surrounding communities have access to primary health care services.”

Family Nurse Practitioner Julie L. Emery, FNP-C will join the Lewis County Health System’s Copenhagen Health Clinic on May 17, 2021.