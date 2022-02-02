LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Health System is welcoming a new Chief Operating Officer.

According to a press release from the LCHS, Kerry Herbine will be taking over the position and overseeing day-to-day hospital operations. Chief Executive Officer at LCHS Gerald R. Cayer said he is excited to have Herbine join their team.

“We are thrilled to have Kerry join the Lewis County Health System team,” Cayer said. “His extensive background and variety of experiences with multiple hospital service lines will be very valuable in support of our strategic goals.

Herbine earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, in Kutztown, PA, and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK. He has served as the Director of Diagnostic Services in the Kingman Regional Medical Center since 2011 and said he is excited to begin his new position in Lewis County.

“I am so pleased to join Lewis County Health System and look forward to being a part of this terrific community,” Herbine said. Originally from eastern Pennsylvania, he said “he and his wife Jenise are excited to return to the Northeast and make Lewis County home.”

More information about Herbine and his past experience can be found on the LCHS website.