LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Health System has announced a new addition to the medical staff, Family Nurse Practitioner Laci Reilly, FNP-C. She will see patients and provide a full range of primary healthcare services for the entire family five days a week at the Copenhagen Health Center.

“I am thrilled to welcome Laci Reilly in assisting LCHS in providing full-time access to care at our Copenhagen Health Center,” Gerald R. Cayer, LCHS Chief Executive Officer

Reilly has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Barnes Jewish School of Nursing, St. Louis, Missouri. Continuing her education, she earned a Master of Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from the Regis College, Weston, Massachusetts.

“Laci Reilly, FNP-C, is a pleasant addition to our Family Practice team,” said Sean Harney, MD, LCHS Chief Medical Officer, Employed Medical Practices. “Her diverse clinical experience and enthusiasm for family medical care will improve access to high-quality health care for patients at the Copenhagen Health Center.”

Reilly came from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where she provided patients with a wide range of medical care, from wellness visits to chronic condition management. Before becoming a Nurse Practitioner, she worked in several nursing settings, including: Hospital inpatient;

Emergency department;

Medical-surgical; and

Hospice.

“I am looking forward to taking care of patients of all ages and providing primary care for the residents in Copenhagen and surrounding communities,” Laci Reilly, FNP-C.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Reilly, you can call the Copenhagen Health Center at 315-688-2305.