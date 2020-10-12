Lewis County Health System welcomes new obstetrician

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Health System is welcoming a new Obstetrician and Gynecologist.

The Women’s Health Center at the Lewis County Health System has announced that Obstetrician and Gynecologist F. Lee Dutton, M.D. will join the medical staff to provide services for women.

According to LCHS, Dr. Dutton completed his undergraduate education at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA, on a U.S. Army scholarship, then earned his master’s degree in virology and PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology at the University of Connecticut.

Additionally, Dr. Dutton joined the faculty at SUNY Upstate in 2005 as Assistant Professor of OBGYN, and returned to the USAR as a medical officer first assigned to the 865th Combat Support Hospital in Utica, New York. In 2011, returned to the Active Reserves, which included two tours in support of the 10th Mountain Division assigned to Fort Drum OB/GYN at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, and later as chief of the 624th Forward Surgical Team.

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues at LCHS and providing women with quality care – the kind of care that I would want for my own wife, sisters, and daughters,” stated Dr. Dutton.

Dr. Dutton joins Dr. Gerard A. Crawford II, Dr. Kelly Birchenough, Dr. Orakwao Dowuona, and Adult Nurse Practitioner Selina Hughes.

