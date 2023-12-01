LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Health System is pleased to announce Obstetrician and Gynecologist Georges Akl, MD, FACOG, has joined the Women’s Health Center medical staff. He brings over 10 years of OB/GYN experience and is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Akl received his medical degree from the Lebanese University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2008, later completing his OB/GYN residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. In the time since, he has become well known within his space for his comprehensive approach to women’s health, commitment to patients and their diverse needs, and his extensive knowledge of procedures such as advanced laparoscopic and minimally invasive GYN surgeries.

Dr. Akl is a valuable addition to our women’s health team. Residents depend on the services they receive at our Women’s Health Center, and we know that Dr. Akl will further enhance our ability to meet the obstetric and gynecologic needs of the women of Lewis County and surrounding areas. Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer

His professional affiliations include the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), American Medical Association (AMA), Oneida County Medical Society, Medical Society of the State of N.Y. (MSSNY) and MSSNY Delegate, Chenango County.

Dr. Akl will provide an array of medical and surgical obstetrical and gynecological care ranging from routine healthy woman exams, pregnancy, contraception, infections, endometriosis, pelvic pain, menstrual disorders, cervical dysplasia, uterine fibroids, infertility, menopause, urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, pelvic organ prolapse, vulvodynia, and many others.

Dr. Akl joins F. Lee Dutton, MD, and Family Nurse Practitioners Danah Ernst and Hali Reid at the Women’s Health Center, located in the Medical Arts Building on the main hospital campus in Lowville.