LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health System and Beaver River Health Center are welcoming Board Certified Family Practice Physician Robert D. Semlear, M.D. to their medical staff.

According to the LCHS, Dr. Semlear received his Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College, followed by his Doctorate in Medicine from New York University Medical School. He completed his residencies at Southside Hospital in Bayshore in New York and hospitals afflicted with the University of Miami.

Dr. Semlear most recently worked at Syracuse Community Health Center before joining the team at in Lewis County. Dr. Semlear will be joining Dr. Brian Shambo and Family Nurse Practitioners Christie Kopidlansky and Julie Emery. Chief Medical Officer for Employed Practices Sean Harney, M.D., highlighted how Dr. Semlear’s experience will benefit the North Country community.

“Dr. Semlear has years of experience treating acute and chronic health conditions and is an excellent addition to our family practice team at Beaver River Health Center,” Harney said.

Dr. Semlear stated that he is is looking forward to getting to know our community, providing area

residents with comprehensive care when they need it most, and is currently welcoming new patients. Those interested in receiving more information or making an appointment should call Beaver River Health Center at 315-346-6824.