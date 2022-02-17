ITHACA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County’s Superintendent of Highways has been named a State “Road Master.”

In a press release issued on February 17, the New York State LTAP Centerr – Cornell Local Roads Program’s Road Masters confirmed that Lewis County Highway Superintendent Tim Hunt has been named the fourth Road Master Level IV in New York State.

According to the LTAP Center, Level IV is the highest Road Master level and is for professionals who “exhibit a superior commitment to management, mentorship and training.”

Hunt was given this award following several achievements in his role as the Lewis County Superintendent of Highways as well as his time serving as the Highway Superintendent in the towns of Cazenovia and Georgetown.

Throughout his career, Hunt has also served as an officer of both the Madison County Highway Association and the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, served on NYSLTAP-CLRP workshop development panels and assisted in local projects.

“Tim has been a strong advocate for local roads for many years and is a great innovator who willingly shares his knowledge and expertise with others,” NYS LTAP Center Director David Orr, P.E. said in a press release.

Hunt was recognized as Road Master Level IV officially on January 19, 2022.