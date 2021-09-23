Lewis County home health aid charged for stealing over $35K from elderly couple

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has concluded a year-long investigation that led to the arrest of a local woman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Port Leyden resident Stacey Dixon, 35, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. This was after an investigation began in October 2020, looking into potential fraud.

Dixon, who was previously a home health aid worker for an elderly couple, allegedly stole used a credit card from the couple in an amount exceeding $17,700.00.

Additionally, Dixon endorsed and cashed forged checks written from the couple’s personal checking account totaling $8,600.00. She also received checks that she was not entitled to from their personal checking account in the amount of $6,200.00, endorsing and cashing the same.

In total, the investigation determined a loss of $32,500.00 for the couple in an eight-month period of time.

Subsequently, Dixon was charged with sixteen counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony and three counts of Grant Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. She was arraigned in the Town of New Bremen court and released to await further court proceedings.