Lewis County honoring COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Week one year after virus hit North Country

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the North Country, Lewis County is designating a week to honor heroes and lives lost to the virus.

In memory, and to recognize all essential businesses and employees, Lewis County has declared March 15 through March 19 COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Week.

Lewis County first declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2021. Since then, 27 residents have lost their lives to the virus and 1,738 have tested positive.

According to Lewis County, the weeklong memorial will be centered around allowing residents to express support and gratitude to these who have ensured community safety. It will feature events through a collaboration between the County, the bussiness community and faith community.

It will also include symbols of recognition such as the color blue and Forget-Me-Not flowers.

The Lowville Clergy from the Baptist, Catholic, Mennonite, Nazarene and Presbyterian traditions will also hold a Virtual Commemorative Service on March 16. Community members can join by joining a live stream link at 7 p.m.

Additionally, a photo contest will encourage residents to “go blue, to beat the COVID blues.” The contest asks students, businesses and individuals to get create an artistic display and share on social media. Entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded.

Residents in the County are also encouraged to do the following to show their support during the week-long memorial event:

Wear blue

Create a visual display by decorating windows, mailboxes, doors, lawns and homes

Shop local

Reach out to essential workers, friends and neighbors to say “thank you,” offer support or check-in

Share stories of community kindness that occurred during the pandemic

Use the hashtag #NaturallyTogether on social media

For more activities and events scheduled throughout the week, visit the Lewis County website.