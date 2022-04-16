LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Hospice has recognized Sandy Birchenough as the 2021 Hospice Volunteer of the Year.

According to a press release from the Lewis County Health System, Birchenough spent her 34-year career as a Special Education Teacher, caring for, teaching, and nurturing students with special needs. The LCHS credited her career for instilling in her the skills and mindset needed to become an “amazing volunteer.”

The press release also stated that Birchenough was able to relate to patients due to her past experience. Her father died of lung cancer at the age of 48, Birchenough herself is a two-time breast cancer survivor, and her husband was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010.

After her husband’s stem cell transplant, she retired from teaching in 2011 and started volunteering for Hospice in May 2012. She explained the passion she’s developed for helping others while living through her own family’s illnesses and then volunteering.

“My husband and I are truly blessed to be given more time. I wanted to give back and help patients and their

families diagnosed with a terminal illness like cancer,” Birchenough stated. “I truly love helping others and volunteering for Hospice.”

The LCHS and Lewis County Hospice stressed the difference Birchenough has made in many people’s lives while volunteering over the years.

“Sandy has supported many families and patients primarily in the hospital or nursing home setting,” the press release stated. “She selflessly has spent countless hours through the day or night supporting patients and families during end of life. Sandy is also available to provide support in the office and comes in willingly with a smile to lend a helping hand.”

Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at Hospice or Lewis County Health System are encouraged to call volunteer coordinator Renee Kohler at 3315-376-5434