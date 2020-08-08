Lewis County Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner cancelled for 2020

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health System has announced the cancellation of the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner.

In coordination with Lewis County Hospital Foundation, announced that the 13th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner scheduled for October 20 will not take place due to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.

In past years the event has raised funds for the LCGH Fund for Hope which assists individuals in Lewis County with any type of cancer; raising over $40,000 just last year to offset expenses.

However, according to LCCH, the fundraising event will take place virtually. Members of the community can purchase tickets for donated baskets and make donations through an on-line platform.

