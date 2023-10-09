LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Hospital Foundation received an anonymous donor has generously offered a $50,000 matching gift to support the Honoring the Legacy, Building the Future Capital Campaign.

In a press release, the reason given was “It is very important to give back to our community.” This opportunity means that every new gift to the Capital Campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. A $500 donation will become a $1,000 because of the matching.

The Surgical Pavilion is nearing completion and the remainder of the Medical/Surgical Wing will be renovated. The entire capital project will be completed by late spring 2024, giving the community three state-of-the-art operating rooms, one procedure room and private rooms for all patients.

With the incredible support of the community, the foundation is confident that it will reach and exceed the campaign goal of $2.4 million. This will support the capital project at Lewis County General Hospital and Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Fund which will be invested to support the hospital in perpetuity.

This remarkable act of generosity will double the impact of every dollar donated to the Honoring the Legacy, Building the Future Capital Campaign. To discuss ways to support the Capital Campaign, call the Hospital Foundation at 315-376-5110 or email jrhubart@lcgh.net. An online gift can be made gift at www.lewiscountyhospitalfoundation.org.