LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Hospital Foundation recently announced it reaching its $50,000 matching gift goal.

In a recent press release, the foundation said it matching gift goal in less than two months. Officials received an anonymous $50,000 matching gift in October 2023. The opportunity meant that every new gift to the Capital Campaign would be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

The foundation extended the challenge to our community to match the generous $50,000 donation and double their financial impact, and our community rose to the challenge.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on November 30 to open the new Surgical Pavilion. In December the state-of-the-art surgical pavilion began providing surgical services for our community.

Work is currently underway to complete the remainder of the private patient rooms and construct a new Critical Care Unit with five patient rooms. The entire capital project is slated to be completed by Spring of 2024.