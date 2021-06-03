Lewis County hosting Pride Picnic during first weekend of June

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — As June celebrates Pride Month nationwide, North Country organization and partners are joining to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

To kick off the first weekend of Pride Month, Lewis County is set to host a Pride Picnic at the County Fairgrounds.

This event will welcome LGBTQ+ and Allies for a free picnic lunch on Sunday, June 6.

According to event organizers, the Pride Picnic will feature music and community resources and surprise cash opportunities for youth under the age of 18.

All attendees are asked to wear a mask to the event and abide by social distancing requirement.

The Lewis County Pride Picnic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Park Pavilion in Lowville, New York on June 6.