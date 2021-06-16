Lewis County Humane Society awarded grants from Petfinder Foundation

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local humane society has been awarded grant funding for purchasing supplies and supporting emergency medical care.

The Lewis County Humans Society announced on Wednesday that it has received two $500 grant awards from the Petfinder Foundation.

The first grant, the Bar Dog Operation Grant, was awarded to purchase supplies such as food or vaccines, that are necessary to continue caring for adoptable pets in the LCHS care.

According to the Petfinder Foundation, the grant specifically supports No-Kill animal groups and their day-to-day operations.

Additionally, the Humane Society was given the Emergency Medical Grant which aims to assist Petfinder members in caring for one pet in need of emergency medical care to become adoptable.

The LCHS stated that it specifically applied for this grant for a cat named Denali. According to the Humane Society, Denali was five weeks old and had an upper respiratory infection that caused her to suffer from intussusception.

The Lewis County Humane Society owns and operates a no-kill animal shelter located in Glenfield, New York.