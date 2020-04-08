Lewis County launches Take 5 campaign encouraging residents to check on each other

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County is encouraging residents to take five minutes out of each day to call a friend, loved one or acquaintance who may be alone and feeling isolated during the coronavirus epidemic.

Take 5 for New York is part of a statewide effort promoted by the New York State Association of Counties, allowing community members to connect and help each other while staying home.

“Participating county officials are calling on their residents to take just five minutes of everyday to call on a loved one, friend, neighbor, acquaintance to say hi, check on them, see if they need anything, lift their spirits, and tell them they are not alone, “ said NYSAC Executive Director, Stephen Acquario. “It doesn’t matter what you talk about. You can talk about this crisis or the latest show you are watching. The point is connecting with people in our community who could use it the most.”

Lewis County has developed a list of resources which residents can refer to and offer as additional support. The initiative is encourage residents to pick up to five people each day to call and ask how they are doing and check to see if they need anything.

For those who need a little extra support, the Department of Social Services Switchboard can be reached by calling 315-376-5400. The statewide campaign is being launched with the hashtag #Take5ForNY.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.