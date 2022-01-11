LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County has lifted its travel advisory for residents.

On Tuesday, January 11, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office officially lifted its county-wide travel advisory. This was first issued on January 9 due to icy road conditions.

Throughout the two days, Lewis County was hit by extreme winter weather as heavy bands of lake effect snow hit the region.

At the beginning of the lake effect storm, some locations in Lewis County were forecast to receive up to a foot and a half of snow, with snowfall rates reaching three to five inches per hour.

However, as of January 11, snow accumulations began to slow. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect in Lewis County through 7 p.m. on January 11.

A severe wind chill warning also will remain active until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Check back with ABC50 for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.