Lewis County logged 16th COVID-19 death Thursday, 22 hospitalized

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases among residents.

Sadly on Thursday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed the 16th COVID-19 related death. Additionally, 31 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have been a total of 1,203 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported 16 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the positive cases, 935 have recovered. There are 657 individuals under quarantine, 252 are under isolation and 22 are hospitalized.

23,842 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Lewis County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for eligible individuals 

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System on January 13, 2021. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital

  • 13 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients
  • 4 ICU COVID-19 positive patients
  • 89 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak
  • 66 total patients discharged
  • 6 patient deaths
  • 12 staff COVID-19 cases

Residential Health Care Facility

  • 1 COVID-19 positive residents
  • 23 Resident recoveries
  • 21 Residents Discharged
  • 3 COVID-19 related deaths
  • 3 staff COVID-19 case

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.Additional 4 COVID-19 cases logged by Lowville Central School District Wednesday 

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

