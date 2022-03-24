LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to remain low in Lewis County.

In a daily report on March 23, Lewis County Public Health reported only one new COVID-19 case among county residents.

At the time of the report, there remained to be only one COVID-19 patient hospitalized in Lewis County. This number remained unchanged from the previous report on March 22.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, however, there have been 51 fatalities and 6,703 total cases since the pandemic began.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.