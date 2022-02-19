LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to provide updates on new COVID-19 cases.

On February 18, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that 13 COVID-19 cases were identified within a 24-hour period. At the time of the report, there were 3 COVID-related hospitalizations.

Although no new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Lewis County on February 18, the COVID-19 death toll in the county increased to 46 this past week. There have also been 6,596 COVID-19 cases in the county to date.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.