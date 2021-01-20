Lewis County logs 2 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases among residents.

Sadly on Tuesday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that an additional two residents died due to COVID-19 related complications. Additionally on Tuesday, 36 new cases were confirmed.

There have been a total of 1,326 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the positive cases, 1,071 have recovered. There are 624 individuals under quarantine, 235 are under isolation and 24 are hospitalized.

24,551 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System on January 19, 2021. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital

14 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients

3 ICU COVID-19 positive patients

103 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak

80 total patients discharged

6 patient deaths

Residential Health Care Facility

1 COVID-19 positive residents

23 Resident recoveries

21 Residents Discharged

3 COVID-19 related deaths

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.Additional 4 COVID-19 cases logged by Lowville Central School District Wednesday

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.