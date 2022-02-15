LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases just topped two dozen in Lewis County over a weekend period.

On Monday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that from February 11 to February 14, there were 26 COVID-19 cases identified in the county.

As of February 14, there were 11 Lewis County residents hospitalized with the virus. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend period, however, to date there had been 45 since the start of the pandemic.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.