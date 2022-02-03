LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to provide updates on new COVID-19 cases.

On February 2, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that 43 COVID-19 cases were identified within a 24-hour period. At the time of the report, there were six COVID-related hospitalizations.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Lewis County on February 2, however, there have been 44 since the pandemic first began. There have also been 6,359 COVID-19 cases in the county to date.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.