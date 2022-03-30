LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in Lewis County saw a slight increase on Tuesday.

According to a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on March 29, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. These cases were identified from the report on March 28 to the time of the latest report.

As of March 29, one Lewis County COVID-19 patient was hospitalized. Lewis County is no longer reporting COVID-19 isolations or quarantines.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed over the weekend period. However, there have been 51 deaths and 6,717 in Lewis County since the pandemic began.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.