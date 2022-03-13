LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has died due to COVID-19 related issues.

This was confirmed in a report from Lewis County Public Health on March 11. The death was confirmed since the county’s COVID-19 update on March 9. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The report also confirmed that there are 2 new COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 6,678 cases in the county since the pandemic began. The report stated that 5 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.