LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County life has been lost to COVID-19.

In a daily update on January 19, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that another resident died from COVID-related complications. This increased the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 44.

Public Health also reported that in n a 24-hour period, 37 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. There were also 29 recoveries.

At the time of the report, 248 Lewis County residents were in mandatory isolation with the virus, five were hospitalized and 215 were in quarantine. Hospitalizations and quarantines decreased from the previous report but isolations increased.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.