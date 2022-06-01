LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

As of June 1, there was one Lewis County resident hospitalized with the virus. Lewis County is no longer reporting COVID-19 isolations or quarantines.

Officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.