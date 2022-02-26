LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in Lewis County were confirmed in the single digits once again.

In a daily report on February 25, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that the County only logged four new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period. At the time of the report, there were six COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed on February 25. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 47 deaths in the county and 6,630 total cases. The last COVID-19 death was recorded on February 22.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.Lewis County announces new COVID-19 testing site location, hours

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.