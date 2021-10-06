Lewis County logs new COVID-19 death on Tuesday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have confirmed an additional COVID-19 death in Lewis County.

On October 5, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lewis County increased by one. Since the start of the pandemic, 33 residents have died from the virus in the county.

In Lewis County, there are now 116 individuals in isolation with the coronavirus, five hospitalized and 187 individuals in mandatory quarantine.

Lewis County remains designated as an area of high community COVID-19 transmission. Due to this designation, officials are encouraging all to wear masks in indoor and public spaces.

Additionally, Lewis County Public Health is continuing to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Open clinics are constantly being scheduled and appointments can be made online or by calling 315-376-5453.