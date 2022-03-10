LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily recorded new COVID-19 cases are continuing to remain in the single digits in Lewis County.

On Wednesday, March 9, Lewis County Public Health reported three new cases among county residents. This is a similar report compared to previous days.

At the time of the report on March 9, there were six patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.

Lewis County did not confirm any new COVID-19 deaths on March 9. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 48 deaths and 6,670 cases.

Despite these low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.