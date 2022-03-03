LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed every day is dramatically dropping in Lewis County.

According to Lewis County Public Health, the county only confirmed three new cases on March 2, the first time in months this rate has been this low.

As of March 2, there were four COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lewis County.

Lewis County did not confirm any new COVID-19 deaths on March 2. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 48 deaths amd 6,651 cases.

Despite these low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.