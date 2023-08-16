LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is seeking proposals for a new warming shelter.

The County is looking for facilities in the area that could be used as a warming shelter, according to a proposal request. This facility would offer its location and staffing when a “code blue” is activated.

Code blues are issued by the National Weather Service and Department of Social Services when temperatures drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.

According to Lewis County, the warming center would operate from October 1, 2023, to May 1, 2023. It would be available to those who are unsheltered due to a personal state of homelessness and do not wish to use alternate shelter resources.

The facility must be conducive to walkers. It also must be available seven days a week during the evening hours. Hours of operation should be a minimum of ten hours overnight.

Additional requirements are listed below:

Handicapped accessible

Provide adequate heat, utilities, phone and internet access

Have restroom facilities available

Provide chairs and room space for cots

Be able to offer beverages and a light meal option

Have kitchen-like facilities including a refrigerator, microwave, running water, sink and coffee pot

Lewis County is now accepting proposals through August 22. The successful bidder will be determined after officials evaluate all relevant criteria. The County will award the contract on September 4, 2023.

The full proposal request can be read below: