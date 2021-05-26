Lewis County looking to pilot commuter vanpool services for residents

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is currently seeking proposals for its commuter vanpool service project.

The Lewis County Department of Planning and Community Development has issued a request for proposals from interested and qualified vendors to provide commuter vanpool services within the county.

This pilot program will aim to provide a mode of public transportation, pooling groups of seven to 15 individuals for work commutes.

Specifically, the Department stated the a vanpool would travel from and individual’s home, or prearranged meeting place, to a regular destination within the same geographic area.

The vanpool driver would be a volunteer from within the group using the van for transportation to or from work. A vanpools would be open to the public, subject to space permitting and availability.

For the project, interested and qualified vendors are being asked to submit information regarding the ownership and operation of a vanpool fleet, guarantee availability, manage accommodations, provide maintenance on vehicles, handle insurance, costs and administrative needs and additional details.

Eligible applicants for the commuter vanpool service program are those with properly registered and insured vehicles and licensed to operate in Lewis County.

The deadline to submit proposals for the Lewis County commuter vanpool service is 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 as bidding it set to open at that time.

Funding for this program is set to derive from CARES Act funding, rider fees, potential New York State/FTA operating grant assistance and employer assistance.

The full proposal request can be found on the Lewis County website.