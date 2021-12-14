LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 vaccination rates in Lewis County remain low.

Lewis County Public Health released COVID-19 information on December 13, confirming that the majority of residents remain unvaccinated. According to Public Health, 13,861 of residents are unvaccinated for COVID-19 and 12,711 are vaccinated.

This represents 48% of those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lewis County. Those who were unvaccinated also represented the majority in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities.

According to Lewis County officials, 84% of all COVID-19 cases in the county were among unvaccinated residents. Additionally, 150 of the 181 COVID-19 hospitalizations, or 83% were unvaccinated residents. For those who were vaccinated and hospitalized, 14 of the 31 were immunocompromised.

Officials also confirmed that of the 14 residents that have lost their lives to COVID-19 since February 2021, 12 were unvaccinated. The two residents who were vaccinated were immunocompromised.

All data was provided by the Lewis County Public Health Department and was from February 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021.

To increase its vaccination rate, Lewis County is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines at many locations. This includes the County’s clinic at the Lowville Fire Hall. Appointments for vaccinations can be scheduled online.