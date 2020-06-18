Lewis County man arrested after sex offender registry violation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Port Leyden man was arrested on June 18 after failing to report to verify his sex offender registry information.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Joseph J. Mcnally of Port Leyden. He was charged with Sex Offender Registry Violation 2nd Offense, a Class D felony.
Mcnally is a registered level 3 sex offender, which requires him to personally report to the Lewis County Jail every 90 days to verify his registry information. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, he failed to report for the last two consecutive 90 day verifications.
The charge is enhanced from a Class E felony to a Class D felony because Mcnally was previously convicted of a sex offender registry violation in 2009.
Mcnally was arraigned by Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.
