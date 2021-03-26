Lewis County man arrested after shooting windows out of parked car with BB gun

LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Lewis County was arrested this week following reports of him shooting windows out at a local trailer park.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported that James R. Chapman, 25, of Lyons Falls was arrested on March 24 after Deputies received a complaint of an intoxicated male shooting windows out at the Sullivan’s Trailer Park in Leyden.

According to Deputies, Chapman used a BB gun to shoot windows out of a parked car located in the Trailer Park.

Following an investigation, Chapman was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building.

Chapman was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned via CAP court and released on his own recognizance.