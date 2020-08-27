Lewis County man arrested following DWI vehicle accident

TOWN OF GREIG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Sheriff’s Office have reported the arrest of a man following a single vehicle injury crash.

The Sheriff’s Office identified Lynn M. Nuffer Jr., 44, on June 13 following a personal injury crash on Pine Grove Road. As Nuffer was injured on the scene, he provided a blood sample for toxicological analysis.

According to authorities, the sample revealed that Nuffer’s blood alcohol content was 0.26% at the time of the incident in June, turning himself in to the Deputies office on August 26.

Nuffer was issued appearance tickets for Failure to Keep Right, Imprudent Speed, Driving While Intoxicated, and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.