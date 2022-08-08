PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.

Sheriff’s Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Stephen J. Scheve of Port Leyden, who allegedly would not comply with officers on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Scheve was “uncooperative” and then became “aggressive.”

Scheve was arrested on the scene on the charges of Disorderly Conduct, Harassment in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest. He was issued appearance tickets and released to a third party.