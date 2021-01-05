Lewis County man arrested following reports of loaded weapon at Constableville convenience store

CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been arrested following reports of possessing a weapon at a convenience store.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of a man following a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrested Timothy J. LaQuay, 25, Turin, New York, following an incident at Constableville Petroleum Convenience Mart on December 31, 2020.

According to Deputies, LaQuay engaged in an argument with a female employee in the store. Following, Laquay exited the store and was seen removing a rifle from his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that when they arrived on the scene, they located LaQuay behind the store, in his vehicle where he was then detained for an investigation. The investigation revealed a loaded rifle in LaQuay’s passenger seat.

Additionally, while being interviewed, Deputies detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage, leading to the individual failing a sobriety test and an arrest.

LaQuay was found to register a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.16%.

Timothy J. LaQuay was charged with the following.

Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree

Criminal Posession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal Posession of a weapon in the third degree

Deputies confirmed that LaQuay was arraigned remotely in Lewis County CAP court nad remanded to Lewis County Jail on a $1 thousand cash, $2 thousand bond.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police and New York State Environmental Conservation Police.

