TOWN OF WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 26-year-old Glenfield man is facing multiple charges after allegedly failing to register social media accounts after being a convicted sex offender on probation.

Lewis County Sheriff Deputies arrested Kenneth Juby and charged him with three counts of felony sex offender registry violations. Offenders are required to report and update any changes to the sex offender registry. Juby is a level two sex offender.

An investigation revealed that Juby had internet access, social media, and internet accounts that he allegedly failed to register.

He was arraigned in the Lewis County Court and is currently being held on a probation violation. Juby is on a cash bail of $2,500 for registry violations. The arrest comes from an anonymous cyber tip that was sent to the FBI and passed onto the Lewis County Probation Department.