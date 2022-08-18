LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation of a child pornography complaint.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, on June 30, 2022, a Sealed Indictment Warrant was issued for 30-year-old Matthias J. Kubrick of Altmar, stating that he had 20 counts of child pornography on his mobile phone after being indicted by a Grand Jury.

The reported incident occurred nearly two years prior on August 1, 2019, in the Town of Lewis.

Following his indictment, Kubrick was arrested on 20 counts of Possessing a sexual performance by a child, which is a class “E” felony.

Kubrick was processed, arraigned and then remanded to the Lewis County Jail where he was held on a $3,000 cash bail. He is also being held on a probation warrant.