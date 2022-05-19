WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jared G. Lehman was arrested on May 15 following an investigation into a complaint.

Deputies said that the investigation revealed that Lehman failed to provide food and water for his two dogs for “the last few weeks.”

Subsequently, Lehman was charged with Section 353 in the Agriculture and Markets Law. He was then issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Watson Court at a later date.