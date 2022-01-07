TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Lewis County has been arrested following a child abuse investigation.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s confirmed that Lucas S. Weaver, age 35, from Turin, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on January 5, 2022. This was after an investigation was started from a call to the Child Abuse Hotline.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Weaver was involved in multiple physical domestic disputes between him and a 13-year-old child. Deputies said these incidents left the child bruised and took place over the last few months.

Subsequently, Weaver was issued appearance tickets for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of Harassment in the Second Degree.

Weaver is set to appear in the Town of Turin Justice Court at a later date.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by Lewis County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York.