Lewis County man arrested on criminal meth charges

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on several charges relating to illegal drugs and weapons.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force has confirmed that 32-year-old Nico N. Buffa from Rome, has been arrested twice in the past week due to incidents in the area.

Specifically, on December 1, Buffa was arrested by Drug Task Force, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Conservation on a County Court Bench Warrant signed by Lewis County Judge Honorable Daniel R. King.

Buffa was arrested on charges for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree for methamphetamine and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. Upon his arrest on December 1, Buffa was held pending arraignment.

According to the Task Force, when officers first attempted to arrest Buffa, he was found hiding with a loaded rifle and resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him.

The following day on December 2, Buffa was then arranged before Honorable King, where he was then remanded to the LEwis County Jail without bail for missing a previous court date.

The Lewis County Task Force again arrested and processed Buffa on charges for Resisting Arrest and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. The Task Force confirmed that Buffa was previously convicted of a “serious offense,” which prohibited him from possessing a rifle.

Buffa was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Grieg Court.