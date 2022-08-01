LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County is facing felony charges as the result of a 15-month-long methamphetamine investigation.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation with the New York State Police Gang Narcotics Team and received a search warrant for 6669 State Route 2 in Martinsburg. The agencies were assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office including a K9 patrol unit to execute the search warrant on August 1 at 5:22 a.m.

The task force stated that they found approximately four grams of methamphetamine, digital scales with drug residue, drug packaging, a bludgeon, and $100 worth of cash at the residence. As a result, 29-year-old Tyler J. Moroughan was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

Moroughan was arraigned in Lewis County court and released due to bail reform requirements. The investigation is ongoing.