Lewis County man arrested on felony charges after hitting man with baseball bat

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County has been arrested on felony assault charges.

New York State Police in Lowville has arrested Scott A. Danforth, 50, from Castorland, New York after he assaulted a 31-year-old male. According to Police, Danforth hit the victim several times with a baseball bat during a fight in Castorland on May 30, 2021.

The victim then suffered several fractured bones and an injury to his eye.

State Police subsequently arrested Danforth on September 21 for Assault in the First Degree, a class “B” felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. He was arraigned in the town of Turin Court and remanded to the Lewis Couty Correctional Facility without bail.

Danforth was scheduled to appear in the Town of Denmark court on September 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.