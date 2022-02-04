CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County has been arrested on rape charges.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Clayton Keefer of Croghan, New York in relation to an incident with a minor.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, in November of 2021, Keefer allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with an individual less than seventeen years old.

Keefer was then arrested on February 1 on one count of Rape in the Third Degree, a class “E” Felony. He was then arraigned in Lewis County Court and released to await further court proceedings.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.