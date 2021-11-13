Lewis County man arrested on multiple assault charges

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old man from Grieg after he reportedly assaulted a woman on multiple occasions.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, officers investigated multiple domestic disputes that happened in Grieg involving James P. Marra III. Deputies reported that Marra choked a woman during the incident, and threw her to the ground on three separate occasions.

The woman was treated for physical injuries and released from the emergency room after each dispute. Marra was charged with three counts of Assault in the third degree and Strangulation in the second degree after being transported to the Public Safety Building.

Marra was arraigned at the CAP court in Grieg where he was released under the supervision of the Lewis County Probation Department.