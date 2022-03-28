TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been charged following an investigation into a domestic incident last week.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyler S. Spann of Glenfield was arrested and charged on March 24 after Deputies responded to a physical domestic incident between a male and a female in the town of Turin.

When Deputies arrived on the scene, the reported male half of the party was gone, however, an investigation revealed that Spann had smashed a van window and menaced the female victim with a filet knife. No injuries were reported and the victim denied the need for medical attention.

Subsequently, Spann was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class “E” felony

Menacing in the Second Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemanor

Spann was arraigned in Lewis County CAP court and released on his own recognizance due to the New York State Bail reform law.